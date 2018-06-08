Bayern duo deny Toure's controversial claims against Guardiola

Kolkata, June 8: Bayern Munich and German pair Joshua Kimmich and Jerome Boateng have both dismissed the allegations regarding Yaya Toure's claims about Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Toure, who is currently a free agent after ending his contract with Manchester City last week had alleged that Guardiola, with whom he worked at City and earlier at Barcelona, often had problems with African players.
The 34-year-old who found his game time limited at Etihad after the arrival of Pep also said that his treatment at the hands of Guardiola in Spain and at City could have been down to his colour.
Toure told France Football: "It feels like he was jealous of me, he saw me as a rival... as if I was taking the limelight away from him.
"He was cruel with me. Do you really think he could've been like that with Iniesta?
"It got to the point I asked myself if it was because of my colour.
"I'm not the first, other Barca players asked the question too. Maybe us Africans aren't always treated the same by certain people.
"When you see the problems he has often had with African players, everywhere he has been, I ask myself questions.
"He's too intelligent to be caught. He'll never admit it .
"But the day he picks a team with five Africans in, I promise I will send him a cake!"
But denying the allegations, both Kimmich and Boateng now have stood behind their former Bayern manager and said they have never felt something like that or even noticed such discrimination.
Kimmich told: "I cannot confirm his opinion from when Guardiola was our manager.
"There were some players some dark skin such as Jerome Boateng, Douglas Costa and, of course David Alaba.
"I cannot confirm these accusations and I have never heard that he had a problem with race in the period of time he was my manager."
Joining him, Boateng who is also of African origin, also dismissed Toure's opinion and backed his former manager.
He said: "I cannot share that opinion at all. I have never had a problem with him.
"On the contrary, I found that, as a coach, he was super — and that is why it is hard for me to comprehend."
