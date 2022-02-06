Bayern Munich 3-2 RB Leipzig: Muller and Lewandowski help champions win five-goal thriller

Munich, February 6: Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski were on target as Bayern Munich claimed a thrilling 3-2 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig on Saturday (February 5).
The champions' deadly duo scored either side of Andre Silva's equaliser to give them a half-time lead at the Allianz Arena, which was lit up in purple prior to kick-off to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Christopher Nkunku struck as Leipzig again drew level only for Josko Gvardiol's unfortunate own goal to hand the home side maximum points.
Muller had a simple tap-in to put Bayern ahead after Peter Gulacsi had saved from Lewandowski when Corentin Tolisso forced a high turnover of possession.
With that win, @Manuel_Neuer draws level with @OliverKahn for the most #Bundesliga wins. ⚖️— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 5, 2022
A truly impressive achievement, Manu! 👏 pic.twitter.com/gjVJN3VY17
Leipzig recovered to level after 27 minutes, though, Silva squeezing the ball over the line from a tight angle after Niklas Sule could not clear Konrad Laimer's cut-back.
Muller headed in a second only for VAR to disallow the goal for a foul by Lewandowski, while Leroy Sane was denied by Gulacsi.
Bayern's pressure told before the break, Lewandowski nodding Kingsley Coman's delivery back across goal and beyond the Leipzig keeper, yet they were again pegged back eight minutes into the second half. Laimer again was the provider, splitting the Bayern defence with a pass to Nkunku, who finished calmly.
This time, Leipzig were level for barely five minutes. Serge Gnabry was given too much space in the penalty area, and his drilled effort back across goal looped off Gvardiol and sailed over the helpless Gulacsi.
Emil Forsberg was denied by some last-ditch Bayern defending as Leipzig pushed for a third equaliser, but the champions held firm for their 17th win in 21 league matches in 2021-22.
What does it mean? Bayern stretch lead as Leipzig struggle again
Bayern's lead at the top is back to nine points, although Borussia Dortmund in second have a game in hand.
It also means Julian Nagelsmann has earned 52 points from his first 21 league games in charge of the club.
For Leipzig, this was an eighth consecutive league game against the champions without a win, while it leaves them three points outside the top four.
Muller marches on
Muller has now been directly involved in 23 goals in 21 league games this season and he would have had another had Lewandowski not been penalised for a foul.
His form has been exemplary under Nagelsmann and it shows no sign of abating.
Neuer notches famous win
Manuel Neuer, who made an important late save from Forsberg, has now reached 310 wins in 458 Bundesliga games. That puts him level with the competition record set by former Bayern keeper Oliver Kahn, who reached the same number in 557 matches.
What's next?
Bayern travel to Bochum next Saturday (February 12), while Leipzig host Cologne the day before.