Football Bayern Munich Triumphs Over RB Leipzig 6-0 As Harry Kane Scores Hat-Trick In a stunning display, Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig 6-0 in their Bundesliga opener, highlighted by Harry Kane's hat-trick and strong performances from Michael Olise and Luis Diaz. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bayern Munich began their Bundesliga title defence with a commanding 6-0 victory over RB Leipzig, thanks to Harry Kane's second-half hat-trick. Michael Olise also shone with two goals, while Luis Diaz made an impressive debut, scoring once and assisting twice. Bayern's early dominance was evident when Olise scored in the 27th minute, followed by Diaz's goal five minutes later.

Diaz played a crucial role in Bayern's success, creating four chances and completing four successful dribbles. His performance was complemented by his 26 passes in the final third. The Colombian winger's contributions were vital as Bayern outperformed their expected goals (xG) total by 4.38 at Allianz Arena.

Kane extended Bayern's lead with his first goal after skillfully evading his marker and beating Peter Gulacsi. Despite Antonio Nusa's disallowed goal for Leipzig due to a free-kick error, Kane capitalised on the opportunity to complete his hat-trick within 13 minutes. This marked his eighth Bundesliga treble, though he still trails Gerd Muller's record of 32 hat-tricks.

Olise continued his impressive form by contributing to ten goals in his last six league matches, including five goals and five assists. His partnership with Serge Gnabry was evident as they combined effectively for Bayern's third goal just before halftime.

Bayern maintained their unbeaten streak in opening Bundesliga matches for the 14th consecutive season, winning 12 and drawing two during this period. Their performance against Leipzig sent a strong message about their intentions for the season ahead.

The match saw Bayern execute slick passing patterns, with Diaz doubling the lead after receiving a flick from Gnabry and striking fiercely off the crossbar. This fluid style of play was a testament to their high-calibre finishing throughout the game.

Bayern Munich's emphatic win over RB Leipzig showcased their attacking prowess and set a positive tone for their title defence campaign. With key players like Kane, Olise, and Diaz performing exceptionally well, they have laid down a marker for the rest of the season.