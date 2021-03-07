Bayern Munich 4-2 Borussia Dortmund: Lewandowski outguns Haaland with Klassiker hat-trick

Munich, Match 7: Robert Lewandowski outscored Erling Haaland with a Klassiker hat-trick as Bayern Munich recovered from two goals down to again beat Borussia Dortmund in a 4-2 victory.
Bayern reclaimed top spot in the Bundesliga hours after being knocked off the summit by RB Leipzig, despite an awful start to another epic encounter on Saturday (March 6).
The champions were two behind inside nine minutes following Haaland's brace, but Lewandowski had them level by half-time and Dortmund, already missing Jadon Sancho, saw their two-goal talisman hobble off with half an hour to play.
BVB still looked set to hold on and end a run of four league defeats to Bayern, only for Leon Goretzka to break their resolve before Lewandowski's treble-clincher capped another outstanding outing.
Bayern finished the match in far more convincing fashion than they started it, with Jerome Boateng standing off Haaland, whose low shot clipped off the defender's heel and skipped past Manuel Neuer for the opener after a minute and 14 seconds.
Nico Schulz charged up the left and slipped in Thorgan Hazard, who in turn squared for Haaland to add number two, and he might have completed a 25-minute hat-trick had Thomas Meunier's final pass been better.
Instead, Bayern went straight up the other end and halved the deficit when Leroy Sane twisted away from Schulz and centred for Lewandowski to finish.
Subsequent pressure on the Dortmund goal gave the eventual equaliser an air of inevitability. Kingsley Coman, earlier denied by Marwin Hitz, was tripped by Mahmoud Dahoud, allowing Lewandowski to tuck away a VAR-assisted spot-kick a minute before the break.
Haaland made way on the hour mark, having sustained a cut to his ankle, yet Bayern also lost Boateng and started to grow frustrated as they were somehow kept at bay.
Meunier's poor clearance teed up Goretzka for the pivotal volley with two minutes to play, however, and Lewandowski fittingly had the final say, driving forward and finding the same bottom-right corner.