Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Kimmich delivers Supercup for Flick's men

Munich, October 1: Bayern Munich followed up last season's famous treble with another trophy as Joshua Kimmich struck late to clinch a 3-2 DFL-Supercup victory over Borussia Dortmund .
The midfield general in the mighty Bayern machine won the ball in the centre circle and bundled in after exchanging passes with Robert Lewandowski for the 82nd-minute clincher.
Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Muller had earlier put Bayern 2-0 in front, but Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland brought Dortmund back to level terms.
Victory meant Bayern, whose 32-game unbeaten run ended with defeat at the weekend to Hoffenheim, delivered more success in the Hansi Flick era.