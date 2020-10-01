Football
Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Kimmich delivers Supercup for Flick's men

By John Skilbeck
Joshua Kimmich
Joshua Kimmich was the hero for Bayern Munich as Hansi Flick's trophy-winning machine landed more silverware at the Allianz Arena.

Munich, October 1: Bayern Munich followed up last season's famous treble with another trophy as Joshua Kimmich struck late to clinch a 3-2 DFL-Supercup victory over Borussia Dortmund .

The midfield general in the mighty Bayern machine won the ball in the centre circle and bundled in after exchanging passes with Robert Lewandowski for the 82nd-minute clincher.

Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Muller had earlier put Bayern 2-0 in front, but Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland brought Dortmund back to level terms.

Victory meant Bayern, whose 32-game unbeaten run ended with defeat at the weekend to Hoffenheim, delivered more success in the Hansi Flick era.

Story first published: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
