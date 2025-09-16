India set to get new Sponsors after Asia Cup 2025? How much will BCCI earn every match?

Football Bayern Munich Seeks Strong Start In Champions League Under Harry Kane's Leadership Harry Kane emphasises the need for Bayern Munich to begin their Champions League campaign strongly to prevent future challenges. With a tough schedule ahead, starting well is crucial. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Harry Kane emphasises the need for Bayern Munich to begin their Champions League journey strongly. Last season, Bayern ended 12th in the league phase and narrowly advanced past Celtic in the knockout play-offs with a 3-2 aggregate win. They were eventually eliminated by Inter in the quarter-finals after defeating Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16.

Kane has an impressive Champions League record, scoring 40 goals and assisting 11 times in 57 matches. This season, Vincent Kompany's team starts their campaign against Chelsea at home on Wednesday. Following this, they will face Pafos and Club Brugge in subsequent fixtures.

Bayern Munich faces challenging matches ahead, including trips to current champions Paris Saint-Germain and semi-finalists Arsenal. Kane is keen to secure a victory against Chelsea to set a positive tone for these upcoming challenges.

"It's important to be in the top eight because that extra game can make a big difference," said Kane. He reflected on last year's experience against Celtic during a busy period, which led to losing several players by March.

Kane stresses that starting well is crucial for avoiding additional fixtures later. A strong beginning could prevent unnecessary strain on the team as they progress through the tournament.