Bayern Munich confirm Julian Nagelsmann as Flick's successor

Bengaluru, April 27: German champions Bayern Munich have roped in Bundesliga rivals RB Lepizig's Julian Nagelsmann to replace the departing Hansi Flick as the head coach for the upcoming season.
"FC Bayern have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach. The Bavarian-born 33-year-old will move to Munich from RB Leipzig on July 1, 2021, ahead of the new season, signing a five-year-contract with the German record champions until 30 June 2026," the Bavarian giants announced via their Twitter handle.
This comes after FC Bayern agreed to current head coach Hansi Flick's request to have his contract terminated on 30 June 2021, two years earlier than its original expiry date," the tweet added.
Julian Nagelsmann to join FC Bayern as head coach. Hansi Flick's contract will be terminated upon request. pic.twitter.com/tJBpXSiozu— 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) April 27, 2021
Bayern was forced to look for a new coach after Flick said this month that he wanted to leave the club despite having a contract through 2023.
Hansi Flick wants to leave Bayern Munich at end of the season
RB Leipzig did not say how much it received as compensation from Bayern, but chairman Oliver Mintzlaff said the club was successful in obtaining 'our financial goals.'
Nagelsmann has been with RB Leipzig for three years and led the team to the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2020, where they lost to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.
RB Leipzig is currently placed second in Bundesliga table with 64 points, seven behind leaders Bayern.
POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES | RESULTS
Flick did a treble -- Bundesliga, German Cup and the UEFA Champions League -- last season with Bayern and is on the verge of another league title.
The 56-year-old has been linked with the German national team job, which will be vacant once Joachim Low steps down after the Euro 2020 which will be in June this year.
Flick was Low's assistant from 2006-14.
Nagelsmann's appointment lays to rest all speculation, at least for now, about a possible return of current Liverpool and ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp's possible return to Germany in the near future.
(With inputs from Agencies)