Bayern Munich open to Arturo Vidal offers

London, Nov 11: German champions Bayern Munich could let Chelsea target Arturo Vidal leave the club for £50million in the summer, according to reports.
The valuation still remains much more than the £34m Blues rate him at but a lack of midfield options may force them to reconsider.
Former Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti "100 percent" ruled out selling the Chile ace in the summer.
But the Italian has since been sacked as manager and German news outlet Kicker claims the club are now willing to sell.
The report also claims Bayern are unhappy with Vidal's performances and are unsure he can rediscover his best form and he is also in his thirties now which means that his value will also fall.
His contract expires in June 2019 and the Bavarian giants are not prepared to take the risk of losing the Chilean for nothing.
Reports in Chile this year claimed Antonio Conte had held talks with Vidal and that the midfielder was learning English ahead of a Premier League switch.
Vidal, 30, joined Bayern from Juventus in a £25.5m deal in 2015 but still shares a brilliant relationship with Conte whom he worked with at Turin.
Conte has often stated his discontent about the lack of options in midfield at Chelsea which cost his side a 3-0 loss to Roma and is looking to add Vidal to his ranks to provide the steel he wants.
Conte himself signed Vidal for Juventus in 2011 and the midfielder won three Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia in three years.
Vidal fuelled speculation of Chelsea switch by 'liking' a post linking him with a transfer in January.
Conte and the Chelsea management do not share the best relationship but it is believed that the departure of Emenalo has given more power to the manager and being a favourite of Conte, there is a big chance of the move happening.