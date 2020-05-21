Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bayern still undecided on permanent move for Inter's Perisic

By Liam Blackburn
Ivan Perisic
Inter and Bayern Munich have not yet discussed a permanent transfer for Ivan Perisic, according to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

London, May 21: Ivan Perisic may be coming to the end of his season-long loan from Inter, but Bayern Munich's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists his club remain undecided over a permanent move.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg winger Perisic returned to the Bundesliga on a season-long loan in August, yet he has made just nine Bundesliga starts for champions Bayern in 2019-20.

A fractured ankle, suffered in February, has not helped Perisic's cause, while Niko Kovac, his former Croatia coach, was replaced at Bayern by Hansi Flick in November.

Perisic made a first appearance since his injury lay-off from the bench during Bayern's 2-0 win over Union Berlin on Sunday and Rummenigge wants to see the 31-year-old in action across the final games of the campaign before making a call on his future.

Union Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski hits 40-goals mark as champions cruise

"We have not spoken because Perisic has just come back after the foot injury," Rummenigge told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But with [Inter chief executive Giuseppe] Marotta I have a really very friendly relationship, let's see when he will play a few games.

"We will talk to each other because even the player will want to know where he will play.

"If I know where he will play? It is not yet decided."

More IVAN PERISIC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue