Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski unconcerned at making the 30-man shortlist for Ballon d’Or

Berlin, Oct 14: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandoski has suggested that he is unmoved being named in the top 30 list of Ballon d’Or nominees this year as he feels success with his club is more important than winning a personal trophy, which many times left him confused.
The World's best ever player trophy has been won by two megastars, either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for a consecutive nine years. Lewandoski also made it to the top thirty list last year, however, ended up at 16th position.
And according to him, only top three places actually matters the most and he has never targetted the individual trophy.
“I wouldn't say it was that important to me,” Lewandowski told ESPN FC.
“Success at Bayern is more important, especially in the Champions League. If we reach the Champions League final and win the Bundesliga, we can speak again but the Ballon d'Or is never my focus.”
However, the Polish striker who has been a prolific source of goals for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern and Poland down the years also vented his frustrations towards the selection process of the rank of the players and hinted that there’s some bias surrounding the picks:
“I don't know why some players get 50th, 5th or 25th place.
“Only the first three places are important. That is why last year I was a little bit... how should I say... shocked.
“Because if you play for Bayern Munich and are playing Champions League semi-finals and scoring a lot of goals in the Bundesliga and you're the second top scorer in the Champions League... I don't know what place I was but it was a little bit funny - maybe funny is the right word.”
Lewandowski's goal-scoring feat also has been running this season who already has netted 8 goals in Bundesliga and led his country to the World Cup by registering a goal-scoring record with 16 goals to his name in the qualifying round for Poland.