Bayern Munich to sign Hamburg wonderkid Jann-Fiete Arp

Kolkata, April 12: Bundesliga side Hamburg’s promising striker Jann-Fiete Arp wants to leave in the summer transfer window for Bayern Munich if the club are relegated to the second tier of German football.
The 17-year-old is regarded as one of Europe's brightest talents and is believed to be on the radar of top Premier League sides likes Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City as well as Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.
All the Premier League side started noticing Arp after scored 18 goals in 19 appearances for Germany's Under-17 side and also impressed in Euro Under-17 tournament where he scored two hat-tricks in four matches.
The German U-17 skipper was reportedly approached by Chelsea and Dortmund over a summer move last year, however, Arp decided to stay put.
But now as per reports in German media, Arp has told his side that he will make a move to newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in case his side fail to make it to the top tier of German football next season.
Hamburg are currently seven points adrift of automatic safety with only five games left this campaign, while they are also sitting five points behind Mainz who occupy the relegation play-off spot.
Thus it looks very much unlikely that his team will be available in the top tier next season. Hamburg were reportedly prepared to offer him a new five-year contract but Arp informed his club that his best career move would be to reject a contract extension and move to the Bavarians this summer.
Arp currently has only one year left on his contract and will command a fee in the region €8m this summer. However, he would not be included in the senior set-up of Bayern's side as for the time being Arp will be loaned to other Bundesliga sides to gain further experience much like they did with Serge Gnabry, bought from Werder Bremen last summer then subsequently loaned to Hoffenheim.
Arp has mostly been used as a substitute since the last year but he has made 17 appearances for Hamburg’s first team this season and in his limited appearances he has impressed everyone by scoring two goals.
