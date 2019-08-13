Football
Bayern Munich sign Inter winger Ivan Perisic on loan

By
Ivan Perisic
After four years with Inter, Ivan Perisic is returning to the Bundesliga to join reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Bengaluru, August 13: Bayern Munich have signed Ivan Perisic on a season-long loan from Inter, with an option to make the deal permanent next year.

The 30-year-old joined Inter in 2015 and has been a regular starter during his four years at San Siro, scoring eight goals in Serie A last term.

He will provide competition to Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman at the Allianz Arena and could be included in Bayern's opening league game against Hertha Berlin on Friday (August 16).

The club announced Perisic's arrival on their wesbite and social media handles.

"#FCBayern have signed Croatia international Ivan Perišić. The World Cup runner up will join the club on loan from Inter Milan with immediate effect," Bayern tweeted from their official handle.

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac had dropped hints that Perisic was moving close to the Bundeliga champions when he told reporters following the 3-1 win over Energie Cottbus in the DFB-Pokal, "He was at the medical check today. And if all this goes well and the last papers are sent back and forth , then he will become one of our players."K

Kovac has been on the lookout for reinforcements in the wide areas following the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben at the end of 2018-19.

Bayern were hoping to sign Germany international Leroy Sane before the Manchester City star suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
