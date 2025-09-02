Football Bayern Munich Finalises Loan Move For Nicolas Jackson After Complex Transfer Saga Nicolas Jackson has officially joined Bayern Munich on loan following a complicated transfer process. The deal is valued at EUR 80.5 million and reflects Bayern's strategic focus on enhancing their attacking options. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Nicolas Jackson has officially joined Bayern Munich on loan, concluding a complex transfer saga. The striker was in Munich over the weekend to finalise his move from Chelsea. Initially, Chelsea pulled out of the deal after Liam Delap got injured during their match against Fulham. Despite Bayern announcing on Saturday that the transfer was off, both clubs reached an agreement by Monday.

Chelsea decided to recall Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland, allowing Jackson's transfer to proceed. The arrangement includes a conditional obligation for Bayern to purchase Jackson, with the total deal reportedly valued at €80.5 million (£69.3 million). This move marks a significant change for Jackson as he transitions to the Bundesliga.

Since joining Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023, Jackson has netted 30 goals in 81 appearances across all competitions. His performance has been noteworthy, showcasing his potential at an international level. At Bayern, he is expected to play a supporting role behind Harry Kane, as the team has already secured two wins in the Bundesliga this season.

Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl expressed enthusiasm about Jackson's arrival: "Nicolas was immediately keen to play for Bayern, so we're especially pleased that things have finally worked out. Even at a young age, he already has lots of experience at a top international level and has shown his qualities."

Eberl further highlighted Jackson's fit within Bayern's strategy: "Nicolas is an ideal fit for the profile we're looking for with his dynamism and presence. He's hungry and will expand our options in attack with his abilities, being an immediate boost for our team." This addition aims to strengthen Bayern's attacking lineup significantly.

Jackson's move wasn't the only late transfer involving Chelsea players. Left-back Ben Chilwell also departed from Chelsea, securing a permanent move to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg. These strategic changes reflect Chelsea's efforts to adjust their squad dynamics before the transfer window closed.

This transfer highlights how clubs navigate complex negotiations and player movements within tight deadlines. As Jackson joins Bayern Munich, both teams aim to benefit from this strategic decision in their respective leagues.