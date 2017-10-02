Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery suffers serious knee injury

Munich, Oct 2: Bayern Munich star attacker Franck Ribery suffered a serious knee injury during their 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin on Sunday (October 1) and immediately limped off the field.
The winger suffered the injury in the second half after he seemed to shake his knee when he stepped on top of the ball. The Frenchman was quick to signal a problem to the bench and the 34-year-old hobbled off the pitch and was in too much pain to be subbed off by medical staff.
Ribery has struggled with a string of injuries over the last few years and till now Bayern have not officially declared the extent of the injury, however, many are believing that the injury looked serious that moment and it now ends the playing career of the veteran playmaker.
Bayern club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also after the match talked about the incident and addressed the same discouraging thought, insisting it "doesn't look good."
"There's the injury to Franck Ribery -- Franck is in real pain," he said. "We hope it isn't too bad but it doesn't look good.
"The doctor is investigating him. He could not examine him at first, because he had so much pain."
Bayern are currently enduring a torrid season and already sacked their manager Carlo Ancelotti this week after a poor run of games. Academy coach Willy Sagnol is currently the interim manager however, the former Bayern Munich player had to face disappointment again after they wasted a two-goal advantage before ending the match 2-2 in full-time.
And while talking about the performance, Sagnol suggested if his team was more clinical they could have come home with the full three points.
"We needed to play with more concentration and discipline," said Sagnol.
"We had a lot of chances and only scored two goals. That is a disappointment. We should have been more efficient."
Bayern are currently at the second position, five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after seventh game week.