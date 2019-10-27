Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bayern rule out Muller sale amid Man United links

By Sacha Pisani
Thomas Muller

Munich, October 27: Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic strongly dismissed reports linking Thomas Muller with a January exit from the Bundesliga champions.

Muller has been heavily linked to struggling Premier League giants Manchester United and Serie A outfit Inter since revealing he was considering his future at Bayern.

Frustrated with his lack of game time under Niko Kovac, Germany international Muller has started Bayern's last two matches, including Saturday's 2-1 win over Union Berlin.

Amid the speculation regarding Muller, Salihamidzic told Sky Sport pre-game: "We have two long-term injuries, and you're trying to convince us that we're giving someone up.

"This is a novel you write all the time. We are not thinking about the players we should give up but looking to bring the team back to running again and playing stable football."

After the match, which was won by Benjamin Pavard and Robert Lewandowski, Muller joked about the rumours.

"I've heard that it will be colder here from Monday, then I have the change in air here too," the 30-year-old said.

Muller emerged from Bayern's youth system in 2008, and he has since won eight Bundesliga trophies with the Bavarian powerhouse.

He has also celebrated Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup titles during his time in Munich.

More THOMAS MULLER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue