Football Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Prediction: Who will Win UEFA Champions League Match Today?

Bayern Munich will host Chelsea at the Allianz Arena in a high-stakes UEFA Champions League group stage encounter on Wednesday (September 17).

Both teams have enjoyed strong domestic starts to the 2025/26 season and come into this match eager to make a winning statement on Europe's biggest stage.

Head-to-Head Record and Previous Meetings

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have met six times prior in competitive matches, mostly in the Champions League, with Bayern leading the head-to-head 4 wins to Chelsea's 2, and no draws recorded in normal time.

Bayern Munich have won four of the encounters.

Chelsea's notable victories include the dramatic 2012 Champions League final where they won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Bayern earned revenge by defeating Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the 2019-20 Champions League Round of 16.

The fixture has historically been high-scoring, with an average of about four goals per game across their six previous meetings.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Team News

Bayern Munich started the season strongly, topping the Bundesliga with comprehensive wins including a dominant 5-0 victory over Hamburger SC. They have a potent attack, scoring freely in both domestic and European matches so far.

Chelsea have had a mixed start domestically but remain competitive in the Premier League with a current fifth place in the table. The Blues have shown ability to score but also occasional defensive vulnerabilities. Their attacking potential is significant, especially if key players like Cole Palmer are fit to feature.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Prediction: Who will Win UEFA Champions League Match?

Bayern Munich enter this clash as favorites given their current red-hot attacking performances and form. Chelsea, however, should not be underestimated. Their resilient defensive record so far and attacking talent mean they can test Bayern’s defense and potentially score. The match is expected to be an open, attacking contest with goals at both ends.

Score Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea