Bayern Munich want RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Berlin, March 29: Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have turned their eye to RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in their quest for a new manager, according to reports in Germany.
The report comes as their another target Thomas Tuchel edges toward taking over at Arsenal as per reports.
Former Borussia Dortmund manager Tuchel, 44, looks destined for the Premier League after also attracting the interest of Chelsea.
Both Chelsea and Arsenal are likely to see a change in the backroom this summer and Tuchel has attracted both of the London giants.
Meanwhile, German media house Bild claim that that means Hasenhuttl, 50, is the new frontrunner for the Bayern hot seat.
Borussia Dortmund are also keeping one eye on Hasenhuttl but it is believed that the manager himself does not consider himself experienced enough to manage a club like Bayern.
He doubts he has the experience needed at the highest level to take the hot seat from Jupp Heynckes when he leaves at the end of the season.
The Austrian said: "I do not have the international experience.
"I had my first year in the Champions League and I think it's essential to bring this knowledge if someday I would become coach of Bayern."
Hasenhuttl could reportedly become the most costly manager in Bundesliga history, with £8.8m needed to prise him away.
The record currently belongs to Peter Bosz, who moved from Ajax to Dortmund last summer for £4.4m.
Hasenhuttl has long been a target of Bayern.
Speaking in 2016, Bayern president Uli Hoeness said: "If we ever wanted to look for a German-speaking coach he is certainly one of the three candidates to think about."
Julian Nagelsmann was another name being considered but he is at Hoffenheim and looks to also be attracting interest from Arsenal.
There are chances that Jupp Heynckes might very well continue as the manager of the Bavarians even though he joined as the caretaker manager following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.
