Bayern's Thiago Alcantara not ruling out a possible Barca return

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has refused to rule out a return to his former club Barcelona at some point in his career, but he also claimed that he's currently happy at Germany.
Thiago came through the ranks from Barcelona's La Masia academy after joining them as a youngster from Brazilian outfit Flamengo in 2005.
The Spain international slowly made it to the senior team there and went ahead to notch up 150 appearances for the Catalan giants winning 10 major trophies including four La Liga titles and the Champions League.
Many Barcelona fans also had believed that the midfielder was the heir to their midfield pillar of Iniesta and Xavi. However, in 2013 the 26-year-old opted to leave the Nou Camp to re-join his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich for more game time.
Though Injury hampered Thiago's first two seasons at Bayern, the midfielder won four Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokal trophies there and has already made his mark in the Bundesliga.
But recently rumours have been doing the rounds that the Catalan club will make an attempt to re-sign him and an arrival to the club is a possibility. And while talking about the chance, the midfielder left the door open for a sensational return to his youth club, however, claimed that he is presently only focusing on his current situation after signing a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Bavarian unit until June 2021.
"Barcelona will always be my home, not just because I love the club, but also the city," Thiago told Catalunya Radio. "I will always look at it with affection. You never know if I will return because I am really happy at Bayern, but football changes a lot. Anything can happen."
"I renewed last year with the intention of staying for more years," he added. "But as the seasons pass, you can become more or less comfortable. The club could be going one way, my ideas could be in another direction.
"Whether you're playing or not can change your ideas. I'm very happy here now, thinking about the season ahead. The season's so long, you can only think about . After is when you say: 'Was this season good or not? How was it?' But right now I am happy here."
Thiago has made 13 appearances for Bayern this season, scoring two goals and is currently spending his time at the training camp with Spain.