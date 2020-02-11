Bayern want Liverpool forward

Kolkata, February 11: Bayern Munich are set to make an audacious attempt to sign Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in the summer if reports in England are to be believed.
The Bavarian giants have had an ordinary season and it is understood that the Bayern hierarchy are set to oversee a major summer overhaul as they want to bring the club back to their glory days.
Bayern want to test Liverpool's resolve with a mega offer for their star forward Firmino. Well, considering Firmino's quality, it is hardly a surprise to see him grabbing attention from Munich, but it will be a very difficult deal to crack.
Gone are those days when Liverpool used to be a selling club and bullied by clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern. The Reds have come a long way in the last few years especially since Jurgen Klopp took over and are an European elite once again.
They are the reigning champions of Europe and the world and just a few weeks away from being champions of England as well. Why would Firmino leave Liverpool at such a time when they are dominating! It makes hardly any sense.
And, Firmino is not just any other Liverpool player. He is hailed as 'El Systemino' by the fans and that is a for a reason. He is the most vital cog in the system Liverpool play in and makes them tick not only in the attack, but also in every department.
He is selfless and loves to create goals for his team-mates. He does not get his name on the scoresheet as much as a typical number nine but he is much much beyond that and every Liverpool fan knows that.
Bayern might be a great team with an unparalleled pulling power, but Liverpool are not in a position where they can be bullied nor they are in any need to cash in their star players.