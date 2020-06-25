Football
Beckham turns to esports with investment in Guild

By
David Beckham
David Beckham is moving into the virtual world.

Bengaluru, June 25: Celebrated footballer and former England captain David Beckham is moving into the virtual world as co-owner of London-based start-up Guild Esports.

According to a report in The Financial Times, Beckham was taking a significant minority stake in Guild through DB Ventures, his personal investment vehicle, and would be the second biggest shareholder.

It said Guild Esports was seeking a valuation of around 100 million pounds following a 25 million pound fundraising.

"David will be instrumental in helping shape the coaching programme implemented at our academies and we welcome his valuable mentoring as well as the inspiration he gives the younger generation of athletes," said Guild Executive Chairman Carleton Curtis.

Esports has enjoyed a boom during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown globally.

According to analytics platform Newzoo, the global esports market will generate revenues of $1.1 billion in 2020 and $1.56 billion by 2023.

Guild said in a statement that it will launch player academies and run teams in various esports arenas including Rocket League, EA Sports, FIFA and Fortnite.

"We've a vision to set a new standard, supporting these players into the future," said Beckham, who is also co-owner of Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

"We're committed to nurturing and encouraging youth talent through our academy systems and I'm looking forward to helping our Guild Esports team grow," added the 45-year-old.

The three-time World Cupper is married to ex-Spice Girls' Victoria and they are one of the most sought after celebrity couples in the world.

In 2005, he was appointed a goodwill ambassador of the UNICEF, with special focus on Sports for Development Programme.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 16:04 [IST]
