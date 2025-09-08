How much Prize Money will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner win after US Open 2025 Final?

Football Belgium Dominates Kazakhstan With 6-0 Victory As De Bruyne And Doku Shine In a commanding performance, Belgium defeated Kazakhstan 6-0 in World Cup qualifying. Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku each scored two goals, showcasing Belgium's attacking prowess. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 3:25 [IST]

Belgium delivered another impressive performance in their World Cup qualifying campaign, defeating Kazakhstan with a six-goal display. This victory propelled them past Wales into second place in Group J. Despite Kazakhstan's initial resilience, Belgium's relentless attack eventually broke through, with Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku each scoring twice to maintain their unbeaten record.

The breakthrough came just before half-time when De Bruyne curled a stunning shot from outside the box, leaving Mukhamedjan Seysen helpless. Moments later, Doku capitalised on De Bruyne's pass, cutting inside from the left to double Belgium's lead effortlessly. The Red Devils' dominance continued after the break as Nicolas Raskin scored from close range, effectively sealing the win.

Substitute Alexis Saelemaekers made an impact by assisting De Bruyne for his second goal. Thomas Meunier added to the scoreline with a long-range effort, further showcasing Belgium's attacking prowess. Throughout the match, Belgium registered 35 shots, their highest in this qualifying campaign, and an expected goals (xG) total of 3.56 compared to Kazakhstan's 0.23.

Kazakhstan struggled to pose any significant threat during the match, managing only two shots on target throughout. Their inability to score continues as they have now gone three qualifiers without finding the net, totalling 345 minutes of goalless play. Meanwhile, Belgium extended their scoring streak in World Cup qualifiers to 23 consecutive matches.

De Bruyne has been in exceptional form recently, contributing four goals and one assist in his last three qualifiers for Belgium. Saelemaekers also impressed off the bench with two assists and dynamic runs that troubled Kazakhstan's defence.

Belgium's commanding performance highlights their attacking depth and ability to dominate opponents. As they continue their qualifying journey, maintaining such form will be crucial for securing a spot in the World Cup finals.