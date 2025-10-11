Football Belgium's Goalless Draw Against North Macedonia: Rudi Garcia Defends Team Performance Rudi Garcia defended Belgium's performance after a goalless draw against North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying. Despite dominating play, they failed to convert chances. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Belgium's coach, Rudi Garcia, defended his team following a goalless draw against North Macedonia in the World Cup qualifiers. Despite Jeremy Doku's impressive play on the left and Kevin De Bruyne's strong performance, Belgium couldn't score past Stole Dimitrievski, who made five crucial saves. The Red Devils had 25 shots with an expected goals (xG) of 2.85, but they couldn't secure the win to top Group J.

Garcia expressed satisfaction with his team's overall performance despite the result. He stated, "It's not a poor performance because overall we played the game I expected from my team." However, he acknowledged the disappointing outcome given their dominance. Belgium remains second in Group J, trailing North Macedonia by one point but with a game in hand. Wales follows closely behind.

Garcia highlighted Belgium's effective counter-pressing and ball recovery during the match. He remarked that they could have played without Thibaut Courtois as they didn't concede any significant chances. "We were good at counter-pressing and winning the ball back high," he said. The coach felt there was little to criticise about his players' efforts.

Looking ahead, Belgium is set to face Wales in Cardiff on Monday for a crucial Group J encounter. Garcia anticipates a more open game due to both teams' stakes. "In Cardiff, the opposition will be completely different," Garcia noted. He expects Wales to apply more pressure and athleticism as they need a win.

Garcia believes this upcoming match will provide Belgium with more opportunities to exploit space on the field. "We will certainly have more space to exploit," he added. Despite not leading the group as hoped, Garcia remains optimistic about their chances with a game in hand over North Macedonia.

Despite their inability to convert chances into goals against North Macedonia, Belgium remains focused on their strategy for upcoming matches. The team aims to capitalise on their strengths and secure vital points in their quest for World Cup qualification.