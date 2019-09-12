Ben Arfa to Real Madrid on free - A good move?

Bengaluru, September 12: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to hold talks with French midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa in the near future regarding a potential free transfer.
The former Newcastle and PSG man Ben Arfa is currently without a club after his contract with Rennes expired at the end of last season and it is quite a surprise to see no club signing him on a free so far.
However, that could go really well for the Frenchman as he could be on his way to one of the most prestigious clubs in the world Real Madrid.
Will it be a good move? We will discuss that in the article.
On a free transfer, Ben Arfa would be really provide a great option for the Los Blancos who have been struggling with plenty of injury problems since the very start of the season.
The likes of Eden Hazard, Brahim Diaz, James Rodriguez and Isco have missed a number of games this term due to injury while Marco Asensio could miss the whole season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.
Real Madrid do have a wealth of options especially in the wide areas and in attacking midfield but almost every player is they have is injury-prone Gareth Bale being the biggest example.
Having another option in Ben Arfa on the bench could prove to be a wise decision from Zidane in the situation. Real Madrid is such a rare club where big players would happily sit on the bench and Ben Arfa at the age of 32, could not ask for more.
During his career, Ben Arfa has been known to be a somewhat of a serial winner, with the French international winning five Ligue 1 titles with both Marseille and Lyon during his time as a player.
The 32-year-old has also won a number of other trophies as well, with his latest being the 2019 Coupe De France, which he won with his last club Rennes.
Also, he is a great friend of Karim Benzema and the duo came through from the Lyon academy at the same time both being integral members of that Lyon side that dominated France a decade back.
However, one thing Zidane must ensure if he signs Ben Arfa that he must deal with him carefully as the player loves to have controversies and training ground issues with teammates and the manager is quite a commonplace for him.
This has been a huge baggage of the player throughout his career and a big reason why he could not excel as much as he could have with his exceptional talent.