Benfica join race for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian

London, Aug 6: Benfica have reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over a summer move for out-of-favour defender Matteo Darmian.
The Italian defender has already confirmed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer and manager Jose Mourinho is more than willing to let him go.
Darmian came to Old Trafford in 2015, however, he could never settle his place in the starting 11. The player for the last two seasons has mostly fared his time in the dugout or as a substitute and is now touted to leave the side.
The 28-year-old only managed to make a total of 17 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side last season, with stars such as Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young keeping the defender out of the team.
And with Mourinho’s decision to sign another right-back Diogo Dalot to provide more competitions to them it all-but ended his chances of being in the United manager’s plans for the coming season.
The former Torino fullback has been attracting interest from a several Serie A sides with Juventus, Inter and Napoli to name a few but apparently, none of them has matched the fee which United are asking.
As per some recent reports, Napoli have offered a loan plus cash deal with further an option of buying him permanently next year but it is understood that United are looking for a permanent deal itself.
The deadlock in negotiations has reportedly stimulated Benfica’s interest and according to reports, the Portuguese giants have now called United over a deal. The Red Devils and Darmian both are reportedly now willing to listen to what Benfica have to offer.
"I want to play more regularly. Last season, I didn't play much, that's my objective and my ambition. That's why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future. I want to leave but we will see what happens because we don't know." - Matteo Darmian #eldeporte pic.twitter.com/mFNzxRcWRk— EL DEPORTE⚽️ (@eldeporte11) July 29, 2018
According to the report, Darmian is more interested to make a move to his home country but could be tempted to move to Portugal if Benfica agrees to meet his £70,000-a-week wages.
The report also has claimed that Benfica also enquired about taking him on loan in the last January window however United then declined the offer.
Last year's Portuguese runners-up have now re-opened talks with United after their first-choice right-back Tyronne Ebuehi suffered a serious injury in pre-season.
And with the Lisbon giants looking to build a team capable of taking the Portuguese title away from rivals Porto, they are hoping to acquire an experienced fullback in the right-side to which Darmian perfectly fits the bill.
Say what you want about him but Matteo Darmian has handled this situation very well. He’s clearly leaving yet he’s played every (very well) tour game, kept quite and got on with it. I respect that.— UTFR (@manunitedmedia) August 1, 2018
The 28-year-old although has been thoroughly a professional among all such rumours and has played a big part in United's pre-season tour of the United States where he also captained the side against AC Milan.