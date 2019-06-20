Benfica President in Madrid to enquire about Keylor Navas, Porto also chasing the keeper

Bengaluru, June 20: Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has reportedly travelled to the Spanish capital this week to sign one Real Madrid star and the speculation is that Keylor Navas is the player whom they are looking at.
The 32-year-old seems set to depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after being told by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane that fellow team-mate Thibaut Courtois would be the first choice next season.
Navas lost his place as the first choice this season after the Summer arrival of Courtois. However, since Zidane's return in the side, the French man again started putting the shot-stopper in front of goal. He started five matches in April, but Courtois has since reclaimed his spot as the No. 1 in goal.
Now, two big names fighting for a single berth seemed to be problematical for the side and reportedly a decision has been made, which has suggested that the French man looks to put faith on young blood instead.
Real Madrid are looking to rebuild a big portion of the squad and Navas could be the first casualty of the side.
Now it has been reported that with such situation around, many clubs have already started circling around him and the Portuguese Champions are believed to be the latest side interested in him.
The Benfica president was believed to be in Madrid for the transfer deal of Real Madrid academy forward Raul de Tomas but while he was at the Bernabéu, he has reportedly also enquired about Keylor Navas' situation.
Benfica have been in a need of an experienced goalkeeper since Ederson Moraes left to join Manchester City a couple of years ago. The club made up for Ederson's exit by bringing in younger keepers Ivan Zlobin and Mile Svilar but both still need time to develop. They recently had been linked with a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen although this now appears unlikely as he appears set to instead join Valencia.
This has now made them shift their attention to different targets and Navas' situation has reportedly garnered attention. The Costa Rican international could follow Madrid man de Tomas to Lisbon but the biggest stumbling block right now is said to be the goalkeeper’s wage demands.
Benfica, however, are not the only club from Portugal who are monitoring the situation. The 32-year-old goalkeeper is believed to be also in the plan of the fellow rival side Porto as a replacement for Iker Casillas after the Spanish keeper underwent a recent heart attack with early signs suggesting the World Cup winner may have to hang up the gloves on medical grounds.
Another European bigshot, Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen on him. PSG could be in the market for an upgrade as reportedly veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon won't be around next season and signing the Costa Rican on a bargain deal could be a massive coup for them. However, they reportedly are not willing to match the transfer demand of Madrid - a fee believed to be around €20million.
Navas joined the Los Blancos just after an impressive 2014 world cup and he will leave the side arguably being one of their best ever keepers, with three Champions Leagues, one La Liga Santander title, three Club World Cups and three European Super Cups.