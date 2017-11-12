Bengaluru FC ‘B' hammer RWF FC 6-0 for second successive win in BDFA Super Division League

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC 'B' recorded a massive 6-0 win over RWF FC in Round 2 of the BDFA Super Division League at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Sunday.
Skipper Myron Mendes (75th & 90+2nd minutes) scored twice, as Asheer Akhtar (56th), V Lalengzama (58th), Parag Shrivas (85th) and Sk Azaruddin (90+1st) too got on the scoresheet in BFC B's biggest-ever win. The three points earned take BFC B's tally to six points as they go top of the Super Division standings.
Going into the second game in three days, coach Naushad Moosa made one change to the line-up with Sk Azaruddin starting on the left flank in place of Ajay Chhetri.
After a goalless first half, the game sprung to life in the second, as BFC finally broke the deadlock in the 56th minute. Defender Asheer Akhtar opened scoring with a powerful header on Azaruddin's corner kick, and two minutes later, the Blues doubled their lead. Cletus Paul with some good control sent Azaruddin free down the left and the winger's intelligent cutback found Lalengzama who hammered the ball home for BFC's second.
In the 75th minute, it was skipper Myron who headed home Prashant Kalinga's neat cross in from the right to make it 3-0 before substitute Parag Shrivas added a fourth ten minutes later, once again on an Azaruddin pass. After three assists, the winger finally bagged a well-deserved goal in the first minute of injury time with a well-taken free-kick, before Myron completed the 6-0 scoreline a minute later slotting home Lalrinfela's pass.
Skipper Myron Mendes scored twice, as Asheer Akhtar, V. Lalengzama, Parag Shrivas and Sk. Azaruddin too got on the scoresheet.— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 12, 2017
Bengaluru FC 'B' will now face Jawahar Union in Round-3 on November 15 at the Bangalore Football Stadium.
Source: BFC media