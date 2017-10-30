Bengaluru FC 'B' lose to Indian Navy in GV Raja Semi-final

Thiruvananthapuram, October 30: It was a tough day at office for Bengaluru FC 'B' as they went down fighting 0-1 to Indian Navy in the semifinal of the 12th GV Raja All India Football Tournament at the Chandrassekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (October 29).
BFC B XI to face Indian Navy: Shahin, Kalinga, Akhtar, Das, Mendes, Lalengzama, Azaruddin, Leon, Cletus, Parag, Khan.— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 29, 2017
In a game dominated majorly by the Blues, it was a second-half strike against the run of play from Indian Navy's Jibin D (55th minute) which proved to be the difference between the two teams. The attacker managed to get better of BFC custodian C Shainkhan in a one-on-one situation after a defensive lapse presented him with an opportunity.
Meanwhile, Lalengzama, Parag Shrivas and Cletus Paul all went agonisingly close for the Blues who were attacking constantly but fell short in the final third.
BFC 'B' coach Naushad Moosa praised the young side's performance in their first ever official competition. "We played really well in this competition and the result is a little hard to take. The boys adapted well to the tough ground conditions, and managed to implement the style of play we've been working on for the last month. I think that was the biggest take away," he said.
With the BFC academy boys stepping up to the occasion, Moosa was happy and wants them to continue working hard. "The academy boys in our team really stepped up to the occasion. They got a taste of the intensity at the senior level and I believe they can only grow from here. Overall, we managed to create a number of chances throughout the two games and I think that's a positive sign. We need to improve in certain areas and that's what we'll work on when we return back," he added.
Source: Bengaluru FC Media