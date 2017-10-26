Bengaluru FC colts to begin U-15 Youth League campaign against Roots Football School

Bengaluru, October 26: It's the start of the competitive season for Bengaluru FC Under-15s as they kick off their campaign in the 2017-18 edition of the U-15 Youth League against Roots Football School at the Centre of Sports Excellence in Yelahanka on Friday (October 27).
Drawn in the Karnataka Zone, the Blues are grouped with five other city-based teams in Bangalore Youth Football League, Stadium Sports Foundation, Boca Juniors Soccer School and Ozone FA apart from Roots Football School.
Led by Ghanian coach Sadiq Abubakar, the Under-15s are based at the BFC Residential Academy in Ballari and have played a host of friendly games in Karnataka, Navi Mumbai and Goa preparation for the competition.
All the home games of the Under-15s will be played at the FSV Arena in Hennur, while the other teams will host their games Bangalore Football Stadium in Ashoknagar and the Centre of Sports Excellence in Yelahanka.
Meanwhile, newly formed BFC 'B' will also be in action in their first ever competitive tournament, when they take on Viva Chennai in the quarterfinal of the 12th GV Raja All India Football Tournament at the Chandrassekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Organized by the Thiruvananthapuram District Football Association, the annual G. V. Raja Tournament kicked off on October 23, and features 12 teams from all over India. Led by Naushad Moosa, BFC 'B' left for Kerala on Wednesday, and are seeded directly into the quarterfinals, and will play their semifinal game on the Sunday (October 29), if they make it through to the last-4. The final is scheduled on November 5.
