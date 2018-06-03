Football

Bengaluru FC sign Kean Lewis on a one-year deal

Posted By:
Kean Lewis, a former FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos winger, joins Bengaluru FC on a one-year deal
Kean Lewis, a former FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos winger, joins Bengaluru FC on a one-year deal

Bengaluru: With a little more than two months before their AFC Cup Inter-Zone Semifinal clash against Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr, Bengaluru FC have begun fortifying the squad, signing versatile winger Kean Lewis on a one-year deal, the club announced on Sunday.

Twenty-five-year-old Kean whose previous ISL stints include FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos trained at the Tata Football Academy for two seasons before heading to the United States of America to complete his education and pursue professional football. He joined the U23 team of MLS side Houston Dynamos before switching to NPSL side Laredo Heat.

"I am very excited on signing with Bengaluru FC. I've constantly heard of how the club is set up professionally on and off the pitch. The football aside, I've heard so many good things about the management and it's nice to be able to turn out for a team that is keen on improving every aspect," said the Mumbai-born player whose first professional stint in Indian football was with Mohun Bagan.

A versatile option in attack, Lewis has been preferred on the left side of the pitch for most of his career and he's confident of settling in soon. "The squad has some very experienced players and this is a big opportunity for me to learn and get better. I'm looking forward to pre-season and I'm certain I won't take much time to blend into the Bengaluru style of play," he added.

Bengaluru FC earlier bid farewell to Spaniard Daniel Segovia, Toni Dovale and Victor Perez. They need to make some crunch signings soon to pose a big challenge in the AFC Cup.

Last week, defender Nishu Kumar and striker Thongkhosiem Haokip signed two-year extensions with the club. Both were key in BFC's progress to the AFC Cup knockouts.
Nishu joined the club in 2015 and scored a 90th minute winner in the group stage game against New Radiant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and finished the season with two more goals against Abahani Dhaka.

Thongkhosiem, also known as Semboi Haokip, was signed by the Blues from the ISL draft in 2017. He struck three goals in the AFC Cup group stages.

Source: BFC Media

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, June 3, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue