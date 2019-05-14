Bengaluru FC sign Suresh Wangjam and Prabhsukhan Gill

Bengaluru, May 14: Indan Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC have signed Indian Arrows duo -- goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam -- to mark the beginning of the club's first-team plans for the 2019-20 season.
Head coach Carles Cuadrat had already signed a new two-year deal with the Blues, and with the addition of Prabhsukhan and Wangjam to their ranks, BFC have started preparing for the new season in the right earnest.
Wangjam, who began his career with the Bir Chandra Memorial Sports Club in Manipur, was selected to represent the India Under-14s in 2014 and was also a part of the national team that took part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.
Before joining the Blues, 18-year-old spent two years alongside Prabhsukhan in the Indian Arrows set-up.
"Everyone knows that Bengaluru FC has been a successful team for a number of years and for me to have the opportunity to be a part of that journey makes me very happy. Almost every player I have come across has expressed their desire to join this club and I am really excited to get this chance, and I look forward to making the most of it," Wangjam said after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.
Prabhsukhan, whose elder brother Gursimrat has had two stints with the Blues, said he was excited to be joining what he considered the best club in the country. "I've only heard good things about Bengaluru FC and I can't wait to begin pre-season with this team. To be in the company and share the pitch with players like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is something I'm looking forward to because I stand to learn a lot and improve myself," said the 18-year-old, after completing formalities on a one-year deal.
Cuadrat said he was excited by the prospect of the new signings, adding that the club's philosophy gives youngsters the opportunity to grow to their potential.
"We're happy to add two young talented players to the squad. Last season we showed that at Bengaluru FC, we've room for youngsters and are willing to give them the experience of playing with the first team. I'm sure that these two boys stand to improve a lot and will become an important part of our club as we look to defend the title," said the Spaniard.
