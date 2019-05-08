Cuadrat signs new 2 year deal with Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, May 8: Carles Cuadrat will continue to stay with Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC after he signed a new two-year agreement with the club, which will keep him with the Blues till the end of 2020-21 season.
Cuadrat said he is delighted to continue his association with the club. "I am delighted to continue my stay at a club that functions like a closely-knit family. I have spent three years at Bengaluru FC and the fact that I am willing to add two more, is testament of how happy I am at the club and in the city," he said.
Cuadrat, in his role as BFC head coach, has led the team to their sixth title in as many seasons when they beat FC Goa in ISL final at the Mumbai Football Arena in March. Having taken over the reins from Albert Roca at the end of the 2017-18 season, Cuadrat said he would like to build on last year's success and was looking forward to this year's Asian Championship.
"We achieved success last season and I would like to build on it. Importantly, we will be competing in Asia again and that's a challenge we are all relishing. All footballing reasons aside, the love and support the fans have shown me definitely had a part to play in my decision of signing on a new deal," he said.
Cuadrat, who arrived at the club as Alberto Roca's assistant in 2016, took over from his mentor last year in what was a seamless transition. While he kept Roca's foundations intact, Cuadrat brought his own ideas to the table.
Under him, Bengaluru FC became the first team in the history of the ISL to have won the title after finishing on top of the table in the group stages. The Blues also ended with an unbeaten record at home this season.
Bengaluru FC CEO Parth Jindal said the fact that Cuadrat has chosen to stay with the club is a fantastic testament to his belief to put Indian football on the world map. "The fact that he has chosen to stay with Bengaluru FC is a fantastic testament to his belief in the project of this club and country, which is to put Indian football on the world map. He has turned down lucrative deals to stay with us, and that is a very encouraging sign," he said.
Given his La Masia background, Cuadrat has been the perfect mentor for young Indian players and that is an important aspect for the team, Jindal said. "I am certain we will enjoy more success with Carles at the helm," he added.
