Aston Villa in talks on surprise transfer move for Juventus midfielder: Great deal for Gerarrd?

Kolkata, January 25: Aston Villa have been pretty busy during the current January transfer window with the acquisition of Robin Olsen, Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho.
But
with
just
a
week
left
before
the
transfer
window
closes,
it
seems
as
though
manager
Steven
Gerrard
has
his
eye
on
bringing
another
player
in
that
would
strengthen
the
squad
further.
As per rumours, Villa are to get hold of a defensive-minded midfielder. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma is reportedly their primary choice.
But
with
the
club
putting
a
£40m
tag
on
his
shoulder,
the
Midlands
club
have
now
changed
their
targets
and
instead
have
reportedly
approached
Juventus
midfielder
Rodrigo
Bentancur.
The
24-year-old
Uruguayan
international
has
reportedly
been
transfer
listed
by
the
Serie
A
side
and
Aston
Villa
are
reportedly
ready
to
take
advantage
of
it.
Bentancur's struggle this season
The 24-year-old has been regular for Juventus in the last five years. But now finding it very tough for regular starts since the arrival of manager Massimiliano Allegri this season. Out of his 25 appearances across all competition, only 12 has come from the start. Although in limited opportunities, Bentacur has been pretty solid, it is understood that are Juventus are now ready to cash in on him till his stakes are high with the club pretty much happy with Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie and Arthur in the middle of the park.
Transfer fee
He has two and half years remaining on his Juventus contract. However, Juventus have reportedly just put a £16 million price tag on the deep-lying midfielder, which should be feasible for the Midlands club.
Good move for all parties?
Villa are operating with just one defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz and Steven Gerrard unsurprisingly wants more competition in that area as the club push for a European spot. Bentancur has not been consistent for the Serie A giants in recent years but there's no doubt at just 24-years of age his prime years are ahead of him. At Villa, he may not get the chance to land silverware but the move would give him a push to improve with more game-time. Furthermore, as a coach, he would get one of the greatest midfielders of all time.
For Villa, he would definitely be a good upgrade on the current option and would bring in a lot of experience to the Villa side. If Villa manage to sign the 24-year-old before the end of the month, this would surely be another big transfer move from Gerrard.