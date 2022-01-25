Football
Aston Villa in talks on surprise transfer move for Juventus midfielder: Great deal for Gerarrd?

By
Rodrigo Bentancur
Rodrigo Bentancur, left, is in demand in the transfer market.

Kolkata, January 25: Aston Villa have been pretty busy during the current January transfer window with the acquisition of Robin Olsen, Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho.

But with just a week left before the transfer window closes, it seems as though manager Steven Gerrard has his eye on bringing another player in that would strengthen the squad further.

As per rumours, Villa are to get hold of a defensive-minded midfielder. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma is reportedly their primary choice.

But with the club putting a £40m tag on his shoulder, the Midlands club have now changed their targets and instead have reportedly approached Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. The 24-year-old Uruguayan international has reportedly been transfer listed by the Serie A side and Aston Villa are reportedly ready to take advantage of it.

Bentancur's struggle this season

The 24-year-old has been regular for Juventus in the last five years. But now finding it very tough for regular starts since the arrival of manager Massimiliano Allegri this season. Out of his 25 appearances across all competition, only 12 has come from the start. Although in limited opportunities, Bentacur has been pretty solid, it is understood that are Juventus are now ready to cash in on him till his stakes are high with the club pretty much happy with Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie and Arthur in the middle of the park.

Transfer fee

He has two and half years remaining on his Juventus contract. However, Juventus have reportedly just put a £16 million price tag on the deep-lying midfielder, which should be feasible for the Midlands club.

Good move for all parties?

Villa are operating with just one defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz and Steven Gerrard unsurprisingly wants more competition in that area as the club push for a European spot. Bentancur has not been consistent for the Serie A giants in recent years but there's no doubt at just 24-years of age his prime years are ahead of him. At Villa, he may not get the chance to land silverware but the move would give him a push to improve with more game-time. Furthermore, as a coach, he would get one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

For Villa, he would definitely be a good upgrade on the current option and would bring in a lot of experience to the Villa side. If Villa manage to sign the 24-year-old before the end of the month, this would surely be another big transfer move from Gerrard.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:26 [IST]
