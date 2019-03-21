Football

Bert van Marwijk appointed by UAE

By Opta
Bert van Marwijk

Abu Dhabi, March 21: The United Arab Emirates have appointed Bert van Marwijk as head coach, their FA announced on Wednesday (March 20).

Van Marwijk is the successor to Alberto Zaccheroni, who led UAE to the semi-finals of the Asian Cup they hosted this year.

Dutch boss Van Marwijk coached Australia at the 2018 World Cup and led Netherlands to the final of the 2010 tournament.

His first game in charge will be on Thursday (March 21) against Saudi Arabia, whom he guided to last year's finals in Russia before leaving his post.

Prior to moving into international management, Van Marwijk coached Feyenoord twice either side of a spell with Borussia Dortmund.

The 66-year-old also had a short period in charge of Bundesliga side Hamburg between September 2013 and February 2014.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019

