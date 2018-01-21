Besiktas eye four Premier League strikers

Bengaluru, January 21: Besiktas have zeroed in on four Premier League strikers as a potential replacement of their departed star attacker Cenk Tosun who joined Everton last week, according to reports.
The list includes West Ham United forward Javier Hernandez, Leicester City attacker duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani whereas a surprise name of Arsenal star Danny Welbeck has also emerged.
As per latest reports, West ham United's Hernandez is leading the race in the shortlist of candidates, however, no concrete reports of submitting a bid has come out as yet.
Hernandez joined West Ham last summer from Bayer Leverkusen for £16 million however the player hasn't had a good time in front of goal and has only netted just five goals in 21 games and reportedly has been surplus to requirements under new boss David Moyes.
As per reports, the Turkish side’s chairman, Fikret Orman is currently in London to hold talks regarding Chicharito.
Apart from Hernandez, the club are also reportedly looking at a bargain deal for Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho who has struggled after his move from Manchester City and his teammate Slimani.
The Besiktas president, Fikret Orman, was also at King Power Stadium on Tuesday night to see both Iheanacho and Slimani play against Fleetwood in the FA Cup and reportedly inquired about his options.
The £25 million Nigerian has scored just three goals and has struggled to nail down a starting spot and reportedly the Foxes are willing to let the players go Whereas his team-mate Algerian, Slimani is also believed to be ready to jump the ship after playing the deputy of Okazaki and Vardy of the first team squad.
However, the most surprising name on the list includes Arsenal star Danny Welbeck. The England international has struggled for game time in the Premier League this season and has completed 90 minutes just three times, with Wenger preferring to use the 27-year-old as a substitute.
And as per reports, the Turkish giants are pushing for a loan deal for the player in view to purchasing on a permanent basis at the end of the season.
However, in all these mix-ups we now have to wait and see how the situation turns out really and whom the Turkish club actually sign to lead their attacking line-up for the remainder of the season.