Big News! India, ATK Mohun Bagan defender Sandesh Jhingan signs for Croatia club Sibenik

Bengaluru, August 18: Sandesh Jhingan, the India defender, on Wednesday (August 18) inked a deal with HNK Sibenik, a First Division (Prva HNL) club in Croatia. He had signed a contract with Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in 2020, and the club has also confirmed his departure.
The 28-year-old Jhingan, who was elected the All India Football Federation (AIFF) men's footballer of the year, completed the medical test with the Croatian club on Tuesday (August 17). Sibenik is on 8th in the 10-team Croatia First Division league after five matches. The Croatian season is on now.
On his Twitter page, Jhingan, who played 40 matches for India, thanked the ATK Mohun Bagan management for allowing him to complete the deal with the Croatian side.
"I have nothing but a big thank you to say to everyone involved at ATK Mohun Bagan. The last year was my comeback from injury and it turned out to be one of my best years and it was all because of my brother like teammates and coach Antonio Habas, his staff and coach Sanjay Sen who all motivated me and pushed me to improve every day and I will be thankful for what they all have done for me in this past year.
"Mr. Goenka and all the Management Members have been very supportive and they know although this decision means one player less for them it means one fan more for them as I will always be a fan for the way the club is run.
"A big thank you to the fans who supported me who make this beautiful club what it is and all the best to the team AFC Cup starting today and Indian Super League," wrote Jhingan.
Jhingan, who had suffered a ligament injury in 2019, came back and played for Mohun Bagan in the 2020-21 ISL and played a big role in the club reaching the title round. He had joined Bagan after a six-year spell with Kerala Blasters.