Matuidi lauds Deschamps' tactical nous after Germany win

Paris, October 17: Blaise Matuidi credited Didier Deschamps' tactical awareness after France came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in the Nations League on Tuesday (October 16).
Germany were much the better side in the first half at the Stade de France and had a deserved lead at the break thanks to Toni Kroos' penalty.
Joachim Low's side could have had a more comprehensive lead at half-time were it not for the work of Hugo Lloris, and France ultimately fought back with a second-half improvement.
Antoine Griezmann got the equaliser with a fine glancing header, before sealing the win late on with a contentious penalty – Mats Hummels' foot was trodden on by Matuidi as he attempted to make a sliding challenge.
Sitting pretty in our #NationsLeague group after #FRAGER 😊#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/XYv5VyqNIb— French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) October 16, 2018
Nevertheless, Matuidi is convinced France deserved it and he paid tribute to Deschamps.
"We spoke at half-time," the Juventus midfielder told M6. "The coach told us what he had to say and so did we .
"The coach was very good tactically and we were better in the second half with a three-man midfield.
"We played better without the ball and they started losing their grip too after we equalised. It's about confidence. They lack it right now and we have plenty of it."