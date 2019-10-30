Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bochum 1-2 Bayern Munich: Gnabry, Muller complete late turnaround for DFB-Pokal holders

By James Willoughby
Bayern Munich beat Bochum
Bayern Munich beat Bochum

Munich, October 30: Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry spared Bayern Munich's blushes by scoring late goals to scrape a 2-1 DFB-Pokal second-round win at Bochum, who finished Tuesday's game with 10 men.

Alphonso Davies' first-half own goal gave Bochum a surprise lead and the second-tier strugglers looked on the brink of a famous upset with less than 10 minutes remaining.

But Gnabry levelled proceedings for the 19-time champions in the 83rd minute, a smart finish at the back post setting up a grandstand finale at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

One-way traffic followed and after Armel Bella-Kotchap was given a red card for bringing down Muller, the Bayern star settled the contest by turning in Kingsley Coman's brilliant first-time cross for a dramatic 89th-minute winner.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 5 - 1 VLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue