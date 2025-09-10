Ecuador vs Argentina: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in World Cup Qualifier LIVE on TV and Online?

Football Bolivia beat Brazil in Qualifiers to secure Historic Playoff Spot for World Cup 2026 By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 8:18 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bolivia stunned the world by defeating Brazil 1-0 in El Alto, securing a historic playoff spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This victory ended decades of heartbreak and sparked jubilation across the nation.

The nation, which has traditionally been the minnows in South American qualifiers, has kept its World Cup dreams alive.

Bolivia Make History: Brazil Beaten in El Alto

Bolivia sent shockwaves through South American football after beating Brazil 1-0 in El Alto on September 9, 2025, and booking their ticket to the intercontinental playoff round for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It was a night of drama, resilience, and national pride-the culmination of a journey that began as underdogs and ended with celebration.

Miguel Terceros delivered the decisive moment for Bolivia, converting a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Roberto Fernández was fouled inside the box by Brazil's Bruno Guimarães. The Estadio Municipal de El Alto, perched at 13,000 feet, erupted in euphoria as Bolivia held firm against repeated Brazilian pressure.

Playoff Dream Secured

With Venezuela falling to Colombia in a high-scoring affair, Bolivia's improbable win over Brazil lifted them into seventh place in the CONMEBOL standings, earning the playoff spot. The last time Bolivia reached the World Cup finals was 1994; now, after decades on the margins, "La Verde" stands on the brink of returning to world football's biggest stage.

This historic result inspires hope and pride in Bolivian fans and players alike, as the nation dreams of World Cup glory once again. The playoff tournament next March will determine if Bolivia's fairy tale is complete. Their victory over Brazil will be remembered as a defining moment-a night when the underdogs rewrote football history in the Andes.