Sabrina Ionescu Will Be One Of The Greatest Players In WNBA History, Says Coach Sandy Brondello

Football Bonny Embraces Inter Challenge Following Support From Martinez And Thuram Ange-Yoan Bonny shares insights on his transfer to Inter, highlighting the valuable advice from Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram as he aims to prove himself in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ange-Yoan Bonny's recent move to Inter Milan has been described as a wonderful experience, influenced by advice from Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. Bonny joined the Serie A club last month, signing a five-year contract reportedly worth €23 million. He reunites with former Parma coach Cristian Chivu, aiming to compete for a starting spot alongside his new teammates.

Bonny's performance at Parma over the past two seasons has been noteworthy. He scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists across various competitions, contributing significantly to Parma's return to top-flight football. The French youth international is eager to challenge Martinez and Thuram for a place in the starting lineup, expressing gratitude for their support following his transfer.

The young forward is thrilled about Chivu's faith in him, which played a crucial role in facilitating his move to Inter. Bonny is now focused on proving his value on the field during the 2025-26 season. "My relationship with him [Chivu] hasn't changed; he's the same coach from Parma, just at a higher level, but with the same qualities," Bonny told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bonny appreciates Chivu's directness, demanding nature, and honesty. "I'm really glad I crossed paths with him at the right moment in my career. I owe him so much. I'm here also thanks to him," he added. Motivated and determined, Bonny aims to earn his place in the team, viewing this as just the beginning of his journey.

Bonny acknowledges that reaching the level of Martinez and Thuram will take time. Last season in Serie A, only four players surpassed Thuram’s impressive tally of 14 goals. Meanwhile, Martinez contributed with 12 goals and three assists for Inter. "I study them [Martinez and Thuram], I try to understand the details, the way they move, with and without the ball," Bonny explained.

He remains hopeful of matching their level someday. Both Martinez and Thuram offered simple yet valuable advice: "enjoy yourself" and "always look for the goal." As strikers, they emphasised that scoring goals is a key measure of success.

This period marks an adaptation phase for Bonny as he discovers new challenges while embracing struggles along the way. His journey at Inter Milan is seen as truly beautiful as he strives to make an impact on one of Italy's top teams.