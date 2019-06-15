Football

We heard the boos! – Tite understands fans after Brazil's slow start

By
Tite-cropped
Tite and Dani Alves discussed the atmosphere in Sao Paulo, where Brazil overcame a lacklustre start to beat Bolivia

Sao Paulo, June 15: Brazil head coach Tite said he understands why fans booed following the Selecao's lacklustre start to their Copa America campaign.

Philippe Coutinho's second-half brace and Everton's late stunner guided Brazil to a 3-0 win over Bolivia, but not before the tournament hosts were booed by their own supporters on Friday.

A poor first half in Sao Paulo was met by jeers at half-time, with the subdued atmosphere highlighting the Copa curtain-raiser at Estadio do Morumbi.

Brazil responded with two goals in the space of eight minutes via Coutinho to start the second half, and substitute Everton sealed the Group A victory in the 84th minute.

Asked about the boos post-match, Tite – whose team were playing without injured superstar Neymar – told reporters: "We felt it! Young lads feel it. The coach feels it.

"Having been at big clubs, when you sometimes don't produce, then don't expect the fans to understand. They will boo.

"When you pass the ball along the back, from full back to central defender to goalkeeper, the first thing you here is BOOOOOOO!

"We need to understand. If we get forward and create chances then they will applaud."

Brazil – World Cup quarter-finalists in 2018 – celebrated their 100th Copa victory as the South American giants target a ninth tournament trophy.

Tite's Brazil will travel to Bahia for Tuesday's clash against Venezuela and captain Dani Alves is relishing the chance to play in his home state.

"This is normal in Sao Paulo, there are lot of fans of clubs so it's always complicated playing here, but we showed personality," Alves said as he discussed Friday's atmosphere.

"There was even a moment when Tite shouted and you could hear it out on the pitch.

"It's different in Bahia. People miss the Brazil team, and the energy that we bring. For sure, things will be more animated than here."

Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
