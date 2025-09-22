IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why He Hammered Pakistan, Says 'Didn't Like It, So Went After Them'

Football Borussia Dortmund Triumphs Over Wolfsburg 1-0 As Adeyemi Scores Winning Goal Karim Adeyemi's first-half goal secured Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory against Wolfsburg, extending their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga to twelve matches. The win marks Dortmund's third consecutive victory and showcases their strong defensive performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Karim Adeyemi's remarkable goal in the first half secured Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win over Wolfsburg, marking their third consecutive victory. This triumph at Signal Iduna Park propelled Dortmund to second place in the Bundesliga, narrowing the gap with leaders Bayern Munich. Adeyemi's early attempts set the tone, with a wide shot and another blocked by his teammate.

Wolfsburg increased their efforts but failed to challenge Gregor Kobel significantly. Adeyemi broke through 20 minutes in, delivering a powerful shot past Kamil Grabara from distance. Maximilian Beier missed an opportunity to extend the lead before halftime, shooting directly at Grabara during a swift counter-attack.

Dortmund's defensive resilience was evident as they maintained their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga, now stretching to 12 matches (10 wins, 2 draws). This run is their longest since April to October 2023. Notably, they have won their last six home games and achieved three consecutive clean sheets at home for the first time since autumn 2020.

Wolfsburg came close to equalising just before the hour mark when Konstantinos Koulierakis' instinctive shot hit the crossbar and bounced on the line without going in. Felix Nmecha also saw his header expertly tipped onto the crossbar by Grabara. Despite late pressure from Dortmund, they couldn't find a second goal but held on for victory.

Adeyemi was pivotal on Sunday, scoring the decisive goal while attempting five shots. His contribution amounted to only 0.18 expected goals (xG) out of Dortmund's total of 1.1 xG. The absence of a Serhou Guirassy goal was notable as his streak of scoring in eight consecutive Bundesliga matches ended.

Dortmund's current form highlights their defensive strengths and ability to secure victories even without high-scoring games. Their consistent performance has been crucial in maintaining pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the table.