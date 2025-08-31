Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture, Says 'How Many More Days In This?'

Football Borussia Dortmund Triumphs 3-0 Over Union Berlin As Guirassy Scores Twice For First League Win Serhou Guirassy scored twice to help Borussia Dortmund achieve a convincing 3-0 victory against Union Berlin, securing their first win of the Bundesliga season. The match showcased Dortmund's attacking prowess and solidified Guirassy's impressive scoring streak. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

Serhou Guirassy's two goals propelled Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin, marking their first Bundesliga win of the season. After a late collapse in their opening draw with St. Pauli, Dortmund found their rhythm at Signal Iduna Park. This win sets them on a positive path for the 2025-26 campaign.

Dortmund initially thought they had scored in the 32nd minute when Ramy Bensebaini headed Yan Couto's corner past Frederik Ronnow. However, the goal was disallowed due to Aaron Anselmino's foul on the Union Berlin goalkeeper. Despite this setback, Niko Kovac's team took the lead just before halftime.

Couto delivered another excellent cross from the right, which Guirassy converted after muscling past Leopold Querfeld inside the box. This goal gave Dortmund a crucial advantage going into the break. Guirassy then doubled Dortmund's lead before the hour mark, executing a clever one-two with Maximilian Beier and chipping over Ronnow.

The victory was sealed nine minutes from time when substitute Felix Nmecha unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom-right corner, ten minutes after entering the game. This performance highlighted Dortmund's attacking prowess and defensive solidity against Union Berlin.

Niko Kovac extended his contract with Dortmund for two more years and witnessed an encouraging display from his squad. The hosts dominated with an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.21 from 11 shots compared to Union Berlin’s xG of 1.2 from 12 attempts. This match showcased Dortmund’s potential under Kovac’s leadership.

Guirassy continued his impressive form by scoring in his seventh consecutive Bundesliga match. Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2015 (10 games) and Robert Lewandowski in 2013 (12 games) have achieved longer scoring streaks for Dortmund in top-flight matches.