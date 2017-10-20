Borussia Dortmund keen on retaining Marco Reus

Dortmund, October 20: Borussia Dortmund are working overtime to ensure their star attacker, Marco Reus, is retained with a fresh contract just days after the German said he might leave the Bundesliga club at the end of his contract.
Reus joined Dortmund from Borussia Mönchengladbach back in 2012 and has been a key part of Dortmund's rise in the last five years. He has a year left in his contract.
The forward, who has missed 101 games for Dortmund due to injury, is expected to be back from the sidelines early 2018. Reus spent most of the 2016/17 recovering from injuries. He suffered a partial ligament tear during the DFB Pokal final in May this year and is yet to play in a match this season.
The 28-year-old had earlier hinted that he could opt to join one of the four or five international clubs who are showing interest in him. However, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc has now claimed that he is convinced that Marco Reus will commit his future to the German giants in the long run and they can tie him to a new contract in the coming months.
Reported by FourFourTwo, Zorc said: “We see Marco with us in the long run.”
The German Sporting director also backed under-fire goalkeeper Roman Burki, who has been shaky in recent times and also made an awful mistake in the 1-1 draw with Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League.
There were reports that Dortmund want to replace him with FC Koln's Timo Horn or Paris Saint-Germain's Kevin Trapp. But Zorc dismissed the talk as rumours, suggesting he is happy with his number one.
Zorc said: "We are satisfied with him.
"Burki remains our No 1, and this has been agreed with the coach."