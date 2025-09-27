Borussia Dortmund Secures 2-0 Victory Over Mainz 05 To Keep Pressure On Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund continued their strong start in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 victory over Mainz 05, who played much of the match with ten men. Julian Brandt was instrumental in the first half, setting up goals for Daniel Svensson and Karim Adeyemi. This win keeps Dortmund close to Bayern Munich at the top of the league standings.
After 27 minutes, Dortmund opened the scoring at MEWA Arena. Svensson finished a swift counter-attack by slotting the ball past Robin Zentner. Before halftime, Adeyemi doubled the lead with a quick move, exchanging passes with Brandt before finding the bottom-left corner of the net.
Maxim Leitsch almost pulled one back for Mainz on the hour mark, but Gregor Kobel made an impressive save from his header. Seven minutes later, Mainz's hopes dimmed further when Zentner received a red card for fouling Adeyemi outside the box, denying a clear scoring chance.
Dortmund's clinical finishing was evident as they recorded 1.47 expected goals (xG) from four shots on target. In contrast, Mainz managed only 0.31 xG from two attempts. This efficiency helped Dortmund maintain their lead at halftime for the tenth consecutive Bundesliga match, setting a new record.
Kovac's team has now kept four consecutive clean sheets in the league. Their last longer streak without conceding was five matches between August and September 2017.