Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Marsch 'really happy' at Salzburg and denies having any Dortmund contact

By Ben Spratt

Berlin, June 4: Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch says he has had no contact with Borussia Dortmund over potentially replacing Lucien Favre.

Pressure is building on Favre after a defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week appeared to end Dortmund's Bundesliga title aspirations for another season.

Marsch, who has impressed in his first campaign at Salzburg, is reported to be a leading candidate for the job at Signal Iduna Park.

The former New York Red Bulls boss has experience of the German top flight having served as an assistant at RB Leipzig prior to the switch to Austria.

Marsch worked with Erling Haaland at Salzburg, too, before the talented teenager moved to Dortmund and took the Bundesliga by storm.

But the American coach is focused on Salzburg, where he has two years remaining on his contract.

"First of all, I have to say that I don't know Lucien Favre but I have met him some years ago," Marsch said after a 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna. "He is a great coach.

"Dortmund are doing well, they are second in Bundesliga and it's a great club.

"I have a contract here and my focus is 100 per cent here in Salzburg. It's not necessary to speak about it, and I have to say that I haven't been in contact with Dortmund.

"In the end, I can just say that I am fully focused here in Salzburg and I am really happy here. That's it."

Salzburg boast a five-point lead at the top of Austria's Bundesliga after the first game in the championship round following the season's resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Marsch's men also earned praise in the Champions League this term despite exiting at the group stage, having thrashed Genk home and away and played out an epic seven-goal defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Coach Marsch garnered attention when footage of his half-time team talk on Merseyside - with Salzburg 3-1 down - was posted online.

More BUNDESLIGA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue