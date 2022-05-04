Bournemouth promoted back to the Premier League with late win over Forest

London, May 4: Bournemouth have been promoted back to the Premier League thanks to their 1-0 win over fellow high-flyers Nottingham Forest on Tuesday (May 3).
In what was billed as the biggest match of the Championship season so far, Forest could have moved themselves up to second with a victory ahead of the final weekend of the campaign.
But Bournemouth, who went into the game three points clear of third-placed Forest, stole the win late on.
Philip Billing opted for a short pass into the box from his free-kick on the edge of the area in the 83rd minute, with his decision not to shoot seemingly catching Forest off guard.
Kieffer Moore was the recipient of the pass, and his controlled first-time finish found the bottom-right corner as Bournemouth secured their return to the top flight.
*literally* UP THE CHERRIES pic.twitter.com/yugXnVyLcv— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022
The Cherries were relegated from the Premier League at the end of 2019-20 and then fell short of returning at the first time of asking when losing 3-2 on aggregate to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals last season.
But Scott Parker succeeded where Jonathan Woodgate could not, with the former Chelsea midfielder ensuring Bournemouth did not need the back-up provided by the play-offs.
They join Parker's former club Fulham, who have already won the Championship title, in returning to the Premier League.
Forest will go into the play-offs with Huddersfield Town, while two of Sheffield United, Luton Town and Middlesbrough shall join them.