Football Bournemouth Secures Ben Doak From Liverpool To Replace Dango Ouattara Bournemouth has signed forward Ben Doak from Liverpool for £25m as a replacement for Dango Ouattara. The young Scottish international aims to make an impact at the Vitality Stadium. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

Bournemouth have secured Liverpool's forward Ben Doak, marking their fourth summer acquisition. The 19-year-old joins the team on a five-year contract for £25 million, enhancing Andoni Iraola's attacking options. This transfer is part of Liverpool's strategy, which has seen seven players depart this summer. Doak initially joined Liverpool from Celtic in 2022 for £600,000 and played ten matches across various competitions.

During the 2024-25 season, Doak was loaned to Middlesbrough in the Championship. He contributed to ten goals, with seven assists, only surpassed by Finn Azaz's eleven for Boro. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury in January shortened his season. Despite this setback, his performance was notable.

Doak expressed enthusiasm about joining Bournemouth: "I'm buzzing to be here. I feel like it's the right time for me, and it's a great opportunity to play regular football at the highest level. It feels like the perfect fit." He praised Bournemouth's style of play as fast and well-suited to his skills.

The young forward is expected to fill the gap left by Dango Ouattara, who transferred to Brentford for £42 million last week. Doak might debut for Bournemouth against Wolves at home on Saturday.

This move aligns with Liverpool's ongoing transfer activities aimed at reshaping their squad. With seven players leaving Merseyside this summer, they are nearing £200 million in player sales. Such strategic decisions reflect their focus on financial management and squad renewal.

Doak’s arrival at Bournemouth follows other signings like Bafode Diakite, Djordje Petrovic, and Adrien Truffert. These additions aim to strengthen Bournemouth’s squad depth as they prepare for competitive challenges ahead.