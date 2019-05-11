Brandon Fernandes commits to long-term deal with FC Goa

Goa, May 11: Goa, May, 2019: Brandon Fernandes, who scored the winner for FC Goa in the Super Cup, has signed a three-year extension with the Indian Super League (ISL) club. The deal will keep the no. 10 in Goa until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Brandon was selected by FC Goa in the 2017 ISL Draft with their pick in the sixth round.
In his first season as a Gaur the forward-cum-winger accounted for two goals and four assists over 17 games in all competitions as the club reached the semis in both the ISL and the Super Cup.
Brandon had his best season in 2018-19 when he featured in the 22 games in the orange of FC Goa. His six goals and as many assists across all competitions helped the Gaurs reach the final of the ISL before lifting the Super Cup in April with Brandon scoring the eventual winner in the final against Chennaiyin FC.
"Frankly, I just love playing for this club, playing for Goa. I feel proud to represent my people. The fans have always been amazing and from the day I joined this club, I've felt at home," said Brandon.
He's a Gaur through and through and he's there to stay!@FCGoaOfficial fans, how happy are you with @BrandonFern10's contract extension?#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/37WgVajTON— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) May 11, 2019
"I would like to thank coach Sergio Lobera and the management at the club for believing in me and helping me take my game to the next level. We were able to win the Super Cup, but we as a team, remain hungry. I'm sure more success is around the corner."
FC Goa President, Akshay Tandon was happy to retain Brandom, "I'm going to reveal a secret. Brandon has been a key part of our plans even before he knew it. It was always our intention to keep him. His performance last season only validated our assumptions. We're proud to have him play for us for many seasons to come."
(Source: FC Goa Media)