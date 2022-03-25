Brazil 4-0 Chile: Neymar and Antony wreak havoc for Selecao

Rio de Janiero, March 25: A spectacular first-half performance from Brazil's forward trio of Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Antony paved the way for a stylish 3-0 win against Chile.
Neymar scored his 71st international goal in his 117th cap for Brazil, while for Vinicius there was just a second goal in his 13th international appearance as the Selecao claimed a deserved 2-0 half-time lead, controlling 63 per cent of the possession.
To Chile's credit – with their World Cup qualification hopes just about alive – their second half ensured a competitive encounter with chances of their own, but Brazil were comfortable, having already booked their place in Qatar.
A hopeful long ball forward ended up with a second penalty for the hosts, with Philippe Coutinho getting his name on the scoresheet soon after his arrival into the match after Neymar delegated the duties. There was time for Richarlison to add a fourth, too.
Brazil almost made a superb start after Antony sliced his way into the box from the right wing 30 seconds after kick-off, but his shot on goal was tame and easily gathered by Claudio Bravo.
Bravo stood firm amid an early onslaught, crucially taking the ball off Neymar's toes after a sloppy first touch 19 minutes in, but his first half took a turn for the worse.
After Mauricio Isla brought down Neymar in the box for a clear penalty in the 42nd minute, which the felled forward converted, Bravo botched a clearance less than two minutes later to allow Antony to slip in Vinicius for Brazil's second.
Chile's Arturo Vidal thought he had pegged one back four minutes into the second half, but the VAR ruled it out for offside, before Brazil made sure of the points with a penalty scored by substitute Coutinho when Antony beat Bravo to the ball and was wiped out.
Richarlison – also introduced off the bench – put the icing on the cake in stoppage time, cutting in on his left foot and curling a finish across Bravo to make it four.
What does it mean? Down to the wire for Chile
While Brazil's place in Qatar has been comfortably secured for some time, the loss is not the end for Chile, who remain just two points behind Peru – in the fifth-place play-off spot in CONMEBOL qualifying – with equal goal difference.
Chile's final game against fourth-placed Uruguay will decide their fate.
Ajax's Antony all class
Reported Liverpool transfer target Antony dominated down the right-hand side during his 75 minutes on the pitch, particularly in the first half as he proved impossible to get to grips with.
Antony created a real chance out of nothing just 30 seconds into play – one of three attempts – before intercepting Bravo's failed clearance and contributing the assist for Brazil's second goal.
No bravo for Claudio
The Chile goalkeeper started well and would finish with five saves, but he was directly responsible for two of the home side's four goals.
His failed clearance allowed Brazil to add their second soon after the first at the close of the first half, before he received a yellow card for his late challenge on Antony in the box to hand Coutinho his penalty goal.
What's next?
Brazil play Bolivia on Tuesday, while Chile have their huge game against Uruguay at the same time.