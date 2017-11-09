Brazil doctor issues injury update on Philippe Coutinho

London, November 9: Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho to miss Brazil's friendly against Japan due to a groin injury, but, could play against England four days later, according to Brazil team's doctor.
The 25-year-old last played in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham where he picked up a groin injury and since then he has missed three games for Liverpool before he arrived for the Brazil training camp.
The former Inter Milan player is yet to take part in full match training but has trained at the gym with his compatriots, Marcelo, Casemiro, Fernandinho, Roberto Firmino among others.
According to his national team's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, there is no chance for Coutinho to feature in the friendly against Japan on Friday (November 10), but could be available on Tuesday (November 14) in the match against England at Wembley.
"Coutinho had a muscle injury in the adductor of the left thigh," Lasmar said to Globo Esporte.
"He is in the final phase of recovery. We knew that he would not be fully fit, but we chose to make his final recovery with us.
"The possibility of him playing against Japan is remote, but we are working to make sure he's available against England.
"He may not be able to participate . If he can, he could be on the bench and play for a few minutes.
"But it's a small chance. Our focus is to get him back for the second game."
His absence from the starting lineup will most probably offer a chance for Chelsea winger, Willian, who will be prt of of the attack alongside Gabriel Jesus and Neymar. Brazil who are unbeaten in their last five matches are currently training in Paris.